COVID-19 VACCINE: WHO'S NEXT IN LINE?

In the coming weeks -- the indiana department of health will launch a vaccine data dashboard informing the public on how many people have been vaccinated.

6:26 "when we received reports of the vaccine first hitting our state and first going in our arms and then pictures showing people actually getting it has just been overwhelming to all of us."

Currently in indiana -- vaccine registration is only open to front line health care workers -- and more than 46 thousand have already signed up.

But after every eligible health care worker is vaccinated -- who's next in line?

Indiana's chief medical officer says hospitals can start to allow staff at long term care facilities -- and their front line ems providers to sign up -- but everyone else -- will have to wait.

16:29 "if you work outside these settings, please be patient.

Your turn is coming as more vaccine arrives."

So -- who gets vaccinated -- depends on how many doses the state receives -- some groups considered "essential" -- may have to wait longer than others -- but this saturday's cdc meeting -- will help determine the next priority group -- dr. box: "about those recommendations about the 1b, 1c groups and certainly teachers would be a part of that critical infrastructure and will be a consideration in that."

In kentucky its much of the same -- but top education officials are asking districts to have a list of teachers willing to take the vaccine -- submitted by the end of the year.

