Land Rover Discovery 90 P300 Off-road Driving

With a simplified menu structure and pioneering design, Pivi Pro provides immediate responses – even when starting the vehicle for the first time.

Its built-in back-up battery means navigation initialisation takes just seconds, while the logical menus allow the most commonly used functions to be accessed directly from the customisable home screen, to reduce driver distraction.

Connectivity is provided by dual-sim technology, with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time – such as streaming media and downloading Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates – without compromising performance.

Land Rover’s SOTA technology allows owners to update as many as 44 individual electronic modules, without the inconvenience of visiting a retailer.


