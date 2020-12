Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:48s - Published 2 days ago

Entire Bay Area Set To Be Under Stay Home Order Beginning Tonight

The entire Bay Area will be under a regional stay-home order after available ICU capacity has fallen to 12.9 percent across the region, below the 15 percent threshhold to trigger the order.

Napa, Solano, and San Mateo counties must shut down like the rest of the Bay Area.

Kiet Do reports.

(12/17/20)