Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First doses of vaccine administered at the University of Kansas

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
First doses of vaccine administered at the University of KansasFirst doses of vaccine administered at the University of Kansas

This week as the covid-19 vaccine arrived in the state of kansas.

Kq2's kilee thomas has more on one of the first hospitals in kansas to see the vaccine.

&lt;&lt;kilee thomas reporting packed in dry ice the pfizer vaccine arrived at the university of kansas health system on tuesday...and it wasn't long for the hospital to have its own history-making moment...pkg: (nats "going to fill a stick and a burn 1,2,3.")a truly momentous day at the university of kansas health system... the first doses of the pfizer covid-19 vaccine going from boxes... (nats of opening box) to frontline health care workers... (nats of cheering) health care workers erupting in applause nine months after the pandemic began... (sot nurse 1: "it's very exciting.") respiratory therapist mary ann copeland ..the first at the hospital to get the vaccine... (sot nurse 1: "everything has its risk its a chance i'm willing to take.")copeland -- like all frontline healthcare workers -- are first in line to get the vaccine because they deal with the deadly virus everyday... (sot nurse 1: "don't have a fear/worked with first patient since day 1."

(sot nurse 2: "for many of us these are the sickest patients we've ever seen.")the pfizer vaccine which is 95 percent effective arrives at a critical time for the country...as the u-s leads the world with more than 16-million cases... (sot nurse 3: "not just a shot of immunization but a shot of adrenaline/next step in things getting better for our country.")unfortunately for more than 300,000 americans the covid-19 vaccine comes too late...and as more pain is likely in the months ahead... the vaccine gives a shot of hope that the beginning of the end of the pandemic is finally here...(sot nurse 2: "so many emotions/joy for first time in a long time.")(sot nuse 1: "game changer/hope more get the shot.")tag:(kilee)those who receive the pfizer vaccine will need a booster shot three weeks later...right now in kansas ...high risk healthcare workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities will be the first to receive doses of the vaccine...kilee thomas kq2 news kansas received more than 23- thousand doses of the pfizer vaccine...the state expects to see almost 50-thousand doses of moderna.missouri should see 51-thousand doses of the pfizer vaccine this week...and more than 105-thousand doses of moderna once its shipped out.

Court




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

British grandma first to receive coronavirus vaccine as UK begins rollout

Grandmother Margaret Keenan, 91, was the first to receive the vaccine at University Hospital...
Deutsche Welle - Published

COVID Vaccine: Hackensack University Medical Center Getting Ready To Receive First Doses

Doctors at the medical center don't know exactly how much of the vaccine they're getting yet, but...
CBS 2 - Published

COVID Vaccine: New Jersey Set To Administer First Doses To Health Care Heroes

Starting Tuesday, New Jersey's first shipment of 3,000 doses will be administered at University...
CBS 2 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Dana Hawkinson on COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Dr. Dana Hawkinson on COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Dana Hawkinson spoke with 41 Action News on the COVID-19 vaccine and who will be the first to receive it at the University of Kansas Health System.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 05:19Published
1st COVID-19 vaccine administered at University of Kansas Hospital [Video]

1st COVID-19 vaccine administered at University of Kansas Hospital

Mary Ann Copeland, a respiratory therapist in The University of Kansas Hospital’s COVID-19 unit, was the first to receive a shot Tuesday afternoon. She said she's getting the shot for her family and..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:45Published
Truman Medical Center receives initial doses of Pfizer vaccine [Video]

Truman Medical Center receives initial doses of Pfizer vaccine

The first COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use by the FDA arrived Monday in Kansas City.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 05:19Published