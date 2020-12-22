5:30pm UofL vaccine symptoms 12.21.2020

Global  
 

THE FIVE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE HOSPITAL HEALTH CARE WORKERS WHO RECEIVED THE FIRST DOSES OF THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE A WEEK AGO TODAY SAY THEY AREN'T FEELING ANY SIDE AFFECTS.

L3: abc 36 news white checking in with health care workers who took covid vaccine louisville the five spoke today at a press conference... saying... aside from a sore arm.... they haven't experienced any issues following their covid-19 vaccinations all say their routine has not changed much since getting the vaccine and that they are still taking precautions.... practicing social distancing and wearing p-p-e while around patients.

They were asked if getting vaccinated gave them any sense of relief.

L3: abc 36 news white dr. group to receive covid-19 vaccine in kentucky 10:26are we less stressed about this?

No.

I'll be honest it's just not as widespread enough yet that we can kind of begin to feel less stressed about this or less worried about our friends, our families.

11:10even though we're been vaccinatedand my team's been vaccinated, the number of patients still hasn't changed and again it's because we just started so, even thought some of our stress is relieved in the sense of now we're more hopeful, our job is still not done.11:30 l3: abc 36 news white checking in with health care workers who took covid vaccine louisville around 550 workers at the university of will get the vaccine by the end of today... according to doctor smith.

He also says it hopes to have all 7,000 of their tier one health care workers




