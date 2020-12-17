Skier swooshes down Beacon Hill street
A skier turned a street in Boston's Beacon hill into their own private mountain after the nor'easter dumped almost a foot of snow in the city!
Skier Crashes and Gets Hurt While Front Flipping off Snowy HillThis guy was attempting to perform a front flip from a snowy mountain. Unfortunately, it didn't go as he had planned. The skier screamed in agony after his miserable fail. Thankfully, he had his..
Skier Falls Hand First While Attempting to JumpThis skier was attempting to perform a skiing trick by jumping from one side of the hill to another. Unfortunately, they miscalculated the distance, and the trick couldn't go as planned. They fell hand..