More Than 15K Unemployment Claims Submitted Last Week In Maryland
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s - Published
The state's Department of Labor reports that 15,754 unemployment insurance claims were made for the week ending on Dec.
12.
That was up slightly from the previous week when 15,361 claims were made.
