More Than 15K Unemployment Claims Submitted Last Week In Maryland

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s
The state's Department of Labor reports that 15,754 unemployment insurance claims were made for the week ending on Dec.

12.

That was up slightly from the previous week when 15,361 claims were made.


