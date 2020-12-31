The government reports another 787,000 Americans filed first time claims for jobless benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis during the Christmas week.

- it's a decline from the week- before and slightly better- than economists predicted.- but claims were still three-and- a-half times higher than the- same time last year.- overall, unemployment claims- remain well above - historic norms. - it signals ongoing pain in the- job market during the - coronavirus pandemic.

- in addition to regular jobless- claims, more than 308-- thousand workers filed for aid- - - - under the pandemic unemployment- assistance program last week.

- the program offers benefits to- people who aren't eligible- for regular state aid, such as- the self-employed and