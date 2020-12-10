Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Weekly Jobs Report: 853,000 total first time jobless claims

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Weekly Jobs Report: 853,000 total first time jobless claimsFirst time jobless claims jumped last week.

- first time jobless claims jumpe- last week.- according to the labor- department, first time claims - totaled 853-thousand.

- that's 100-thousand more than - the previous week - and the highest number of claim- since september 19th.

- it's much higher than analysts- had been expecting- though they had predicted an- increase over last week's - number.

- continuing claims or the number- of people claiming- benefits for two weeks in a row- or more - also jumped by 230- - - - - thousand to five-point- - seven-six million.- that's the first increase in- that metric since late august.- these numbers reflect a job - market that is continuing to- struggle amid surges in - coronavirus cases and some- local governments placing - restrictions on - some activity.-




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. Jobless Claims Jump Much More Than Expected To 853,000

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed a significant increase in the week ended...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Weekly Jobless Claims Fall, But Remain at Very High Levels

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits fell last week, but remained...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000 [Video]

Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000

Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000. The number is much higher than the 730,000 economists had predicted. This week’s report brings a substantial round of movement in the wrong..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
U.S. weekly jobless claims surge [Video]

U.S. weekly jobless claims surge

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week as mounting new COVID-19 infections caused more business restrictions, further evidence..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
12-10-20_CG_Jobless Claims [Video]

12-10-20_CG_Jobless Claims

First-time unemployment benefit claims unexpectedly climb as Covid-19 infections and deaths continue to impact companies' staffing plans.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:52Published