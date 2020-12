Jupiter and Saturn will form a rare 'double planet' in the Kansas City sky next week Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:17s - Published 5 minutes ago Jupiter and Saturn will form a rare 'double planet' in the Kansas City sky next week Jupiter and Saturn will form a rare 'double planet' in the Kansas City sky next week 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DOWN TO 17 DEGREES CHRISTMASMORNING AND 37 DEGREES CHRISTMASAFTERNOON.BACK TO MONDAY, WHICH IS THE21ST, HAVE YOU HEARD YET ABOUTTHE GREAT CONJUNCTURE?THIS IS WHEN JUPITER AND SATURNARE GOING TO APPEAR TO BE RIGHTNEXT TO EACH OTHER IN THE SKY, MAKING IT LOOK LIKE A BIG,BRIGHT STAR.WE WILL LET MY YELLOW MAGICMARKER BE JUPITER.IT WILL BE THE BRIGHTEST STAR INTHE SKY.LOOK TO THE SOUTHWEST.YOU CAN SEE THIS STARTING TOHAPPEN NOW.IT WILL BE IN THE SOUTHWESTERNSKY, PRETTY LOW IN THE SKY, ANDTO THE LEFT WILL BE SATURN.IT WILL BE DIMMER.WHAT’S HAPPENING UNTIL THE 21ST,JUPITER WILL CATCH UP WITHSATURN, WHEN WE HAVE A VERYBRIGHT STAR, AND IT WILLCONTINUE TO MOVE TO THE LEFT OFSATURN.THAT WILL LAST FOR ANOTHER WEEK.WHY IS THIS SO AMAZING?THIS HAS NOT HAPPENED ATNIGHTTIME FOR 800 YEARS.SO THIS IS A RARE OPPORTUNITYFOR US TO SEE THIS HAPPEN.IT WILL WORK FOR ABOUT TWOWEEKS.THE FIRST WEEK IS JUPITERCATCHING UP TO SATURN AND THESECOND WEEK IT PASSING, AND YOUWANT TO GO OUTSIDE AND LOOK TOTHE SOUTHWEST ABOUT AN HOURAFTER SUNSET TO BE ABLE





