Outdoor dining in Minnesota?

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Outdoor dining in Minnesota?How restaurants can make it work

Mallet./// first at five: fine dining outdoors..

During a minnesota winter?

It's going to be a reality for some rochester restaurants trying to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe j whitlock?

"* sonnenberg v?

"* * post 1215 with how the veterans organization is getting creative.

Jessica.

George ?

"* grab a fork and knie and don't forget a coat and scarf because outdoor dining will soon be coming to this rochester v?

"*f?

"* w.

Recentl assistant quartermaster michael nelson says the v?

"*f*w took a poll asking diners if they'd be interested in semi?

"*outdoor dining..

And the response was mostly positive.

So now the veteran's organization is working to set up a tent with two walls and outdoor heaters ?

"* it would accommodate 35 diners.

I did ask nelson what he'd say to people who may be hesitant to dine outdoors..

Take a listen to his response.

&lt;it will be a little cold and chilly but we're minnesotans and being in minnesota here sometimes enjoying the winter months is part of living here.

So, you should not be afraid of it it's a good chance for us minnesotans to have a little bit of fun!

> nelson says the plan is to have the tent set?

"*up and ready by december 28th.

Live in rochester jessica bringe thank you jessica.

The v?

"*f?*w says if all goes well it's also considering hosting a winter carnival.




