Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to cut out the slow starts

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned Manchester United’s inability to do things theeasy way after beating bottom-placed Sheffield United to secure a sixthstraight Premier League comeback win on the road.

The Red Devils continuedtheir 100 per cent away league away record at the beleaguered Blades, wherethey found themselves in the all too familiar position of needing to bounceback.


Friday's gossip: Man Utd could make bid for Rice

 Man Utd enter race for West Ham midfielder, Wolves target Liverpool striker, plus more.
Sheffield United 2-3 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford scores twice for visitors

 Marcus Rashford scores twice as Manchester United come from a goal down to beat winless Sheffield United in the Premier League.
Rashford double as Man Utd come from behind to beat Sheffield Utd

 Marcus Rashford scores twice as Manchester United come from a goal down to beat winless Sheffield United in the Premier League.
Edinson Cavani: Man Utd forward charged over Instagram post

 Manchester United's Edinson Cavani is charged for a deleted social media post containing a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts.
Clubs must think long-term, says Man Utd's Solskjaer after Bilic sacking [Video]

Clubs must think long-term, says Man Utd's Solskjaer after Bilic sacking

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says teams "sometimes don't have the patience" after Slaven Bilic is sacked by West Brom.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on return of Dean Henderson [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on return of Dean Henderson

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the return of Dean Henderson to Manchester United.Henderson was rewarded with a new deal until at least 2025 in the summer,having shone on loan at Thursday’s opponents Sheffield United for the past twoseasons.

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City [Video]

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to ease pressure on his position by beatinglocal rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

Pogba has 'hunger and appetite' to play for Man Utd, says Solskjaer

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba is focused on doing well for the club, despite his agent's recent comments.
Premier League approves permanent concussion substitutes

 Permanent concussion substitutions could come into effect in the Premier League from January.
Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd [Video]

Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Sheffield Unitedand Manchester United.

