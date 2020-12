Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a post-match pressconference after his team beat Wolves 1-0 at home in the Premier League.Solskjaer was coy about Manchester United’s title hopes, saying there was along way to go in the season.

Wolves have blocked their players from visiting supermarkets in a bid to reduce chances of catching coronavirus.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho questioned the ambition of his players to go for more goals as Wolves scored a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Spurs.

Jose Mourinho disappointed as Spurs draw at Wolves Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with reporters after his side's 1-1draw at Wolves. Mourinho said his side should have "scored more goals" aftergoing ahead in the first minute.

Marcus Rashford's injury time winner gives Manchester United victory against Wolves and moves them within two points of leaders Liverpool.

Solskjaer tips Edinson Cavani to keep performing for years to come Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been delighted by Edinson Cavani’s impact atManchester United and believes the veteran striker still has years left at thetop.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has said Edinson Cavani can expect to exert more influence at Manchester United and “probably start more matches than he does not..