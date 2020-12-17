District Working to Get Computers Back to Students

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

New information... huntsville city schools is working diligently to get computers back to high school students.

A majority of high school students returned their windows devices to the district to be examined for any cyber secuirty threats.

Until those high school students get their computers back -- they will be doing their schoolwork using paper and pen.

Meanwhile -- students in k through eight are back to using their chromebooks.

Teachers and staff have been working to adjust to all the changes.

William tunnel/ alabama education association "they have adjusted and adapted to conditions that we're just not accustomed to in public ed and hopefully we'll never have to do again.

But it's been amazing at what our educators have done."

Any high school student that has not dropped off their device to their school is advised to do so as soon