Austin boy dies protecting his mother

First tonight: law enforcement officers are honoring a boy in austin who was killed trying to protect his mother from a knife weilding assailant.

Tht boy's mother is now recovering here at saint marys after undergoing extensive surgery.

And tonight austin's police chief is calling him a hero... and saying the boy saved lives.

Police say 27?

"* year?*d jaime vaca was fighting with a woman when the woman's son stepped in to protect her.

Vaca is accused of then grabbing a knife and stabbing them both.

All the while... officers say five other children were hiding upstairs.

Both the woman and her son were flown to saint marys hospital... where the boy later died.

Kimt spoke with austin's police chief today... who says the "he did the things that we ultimately would come to do professionally.

We came to protect his mother, we came to protect his siblings.

And i know we did that to the best of our ability, but he was, he was there first."

And family of the victims say it will be a long road to recovery.

They're now raising money for the boy's funeral expenses.

You can find more information about how to donate at kimt.com.

The family will be holding a candle?

"*ligt vigil in the boy's honor tomorrow at 6