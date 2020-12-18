Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The latest on the Biden and Trump transition

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:31s - Published
The latest on the Biden and Trump transitionThe latest on the Biden and Trump transition

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Electoral College to formally vote for Joe Biden to become next president

As Electoral College members meet in each state to cast their ballots, formally affirming Joe Biden...
CBS News - Published

Biden's son faces investigation over taxes as Trump joins Texas lawsuit that aims to overturn election

President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is facing a federal investigation into his tax records....
CBS News - Published

Trump, Biden officials condemn Iran regime's kidnapping, execution of reporter

Officials in the Trump administration and Biden transition were united in their condemnation of the...
FOXNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team [Video]

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team

[NFA] Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:19Published
Biden Weighs In On Congressional Republicans Refusal To Accept Election Victory, Trump Encourages Them To Fight [Video]

Biden Weighs In On Congressional Republicans Refusal To Accept Election Victory, Trump Encourages Them To Fight

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on how lawmakers are working towards a funding bill and COVID-19 relief package. Also, the latest on President-Elect Biden's on Congressional Republicans refusal to accept..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published
Biden Calls Graham "Disappointment" [Video]

Biden Calls Graham "Disappointment"

Joe Biden told Stephen Colbert that he's disappointed GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham has not recognized him as the winner of the 2020 election. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment because I was a..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published