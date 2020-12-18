The latest on the Biden and Trump transition

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team[NFA] Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon..
Biden Weighs In On Congressional Republicans Refusal To Accept Election Victory, Trump Encourages Them To FightCBS4's Natalie Brand reports on how lawmakers are working towards a funding bill and COVID-19 relief package. Also, the latest on President-Elect Biden's on Congressional Republicans refusal to accept..
Biden Calls Graham "Disappointment"Joe Biden told Stephen Colbert that he's disappointed GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham has not recognized him as the winner of the 2020 election. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment because I was a..