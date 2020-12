Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published 5 minutes ago

Biden Advisor Tests Positive For COVID

Cedric Richmond is an advisor to President-elect Joe Biden.

Richmond has tested positive for COVID-19.

Richmond recently traveled to Georgia for a campaign event.

The campaign reports he was not in "close contact" with Biden.

Richmond is set to be the incoming White House's director of the Office of Public Engagement.