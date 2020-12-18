Mayo basketball team ready to return to practice and take care of last season's unfinished business

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 days ago

First practice in in just under three weeks ?

"* sports teams in minnesota will be allowed to practice for the first time this season.

"* a coach recently told me 2020 has been the year of adversity and adaptability.

Teams have been forced to adapt once again now that the season has been delayed by another two weeks.

For coaches and players alike ?

"* january fourth can't come soon enough.xxx we want to start as soon as possible.

If we could start today we'd be super excited so i think everything getting pushed back awhile made us even more anxious but we're ready to go.

The mayo spartans are ready to finish last year's unfinished business.

Last season, the spartans made a run to the section championship which was canceled due to covid?

"*19.

Finally ?

"* teams know when their first in?

"* person practice will be... but when teams will clash for the first time is still up in the air.

First year mayo head coach ?

"* kevin landrum ?

"* expects they will have 10 days of practice prior to the season opener.

It's really forced me as a coach to take a step back and okay ?

"* what's the most important and really prioritize and what do we have to have done in the first 10 days to make sure we can play a game.

Things will look a little different on the court this season for mayo now that the madsen brothers have graduated.

Announcer voice mo hammadelniel says he has 100 percent confidence in the team's ability to have another succesful season.

It's always next man up and so just with our team we're ready to step into new roles and everybody has been working extremely hard and so i think we're ready to take on bigger and newer roles.

Until january fourth ?

"* coach landrum says they'll keep doing what they've been doing.

We've done some different things on google meets where i open up two different things then i'm drawing and they can see it so we're trying to use technology and use whatever we can to try to just keep moving (?

Says they already have a tentative 18?

"* game schedule set for when sports do resume.///