SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra, cartoonist Rachita Taneja

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to stand up comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja on separate petitions seeking initiation of contempt of court against them.

The petitions sought contempt proceedings for allegedly denigrating judiciary and judges.

The row erupted on November 11 when Kamra tweeted 'mocking' SC, CJI Bobde and justice Chandrachud.

Following Kamra's tweets, law student Skand Bajpai wrote to Attorney General Venugopal and sought his consent that contempt proceedings be initiated against Kamra.

On November 12, Bajpai tweeted saying the AG had given his consent for contempt proceedings.

Kamra refused to apologise and said that his tweets only stated his take on SC making 'partial' decision.

Kamra had referred to granting bail to TV anchor Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case.


