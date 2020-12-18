UK-EU trade deal 'looking difficult'
As the Brexit transition period approaches, Boris Johnson has warned the chances of a deal are "looking difficult".
'Things are looking difficult' says PM on Brexit trade dealPrime Minister Boris Johnson has told the EU to "see sense" and come to the table with a compromise in order to bridge the gap in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. During a visit to Greater..
UK-India relations: 'We don't duck the difficult issues'Dominic Rabb says the UK wants a post-Brexit trade deal with India, but will also hold it accountable for human rights issues.
Brexit: Trade talks 'remain difficult'The UK and EU's chief negotiators have continued talks on a post-Brexit trade deal in the hope of breaking months of deadlock.