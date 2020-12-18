Global  
 

Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played Boba Fett, Dead at 75

Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played Boba Fett, Dead at 75

Bulloch’s agent confirmed that the British actor died on Thursday.

Bulloch had lived with Parkinson’s disease for “many years.”.

He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years.

He was devoted to his wife, three sons, and ten grandchildren and they will miss him terribly.

, Agent for Jeremy Bulloch, via CNN.

Bulloch originated the role of what was an obscure bounty hunter called Boba Fett.

The character debuted in 1980 in the second film of the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, ‘The Empire Strikes Back.’.

Boba Fett went on to become a cultural icon, appearing in several other films, and spawning the current hit series, ‘The Mandalorian,’ on Disney+.

A regular on the convention circuit, Bulloch was remembered by his co-stars on social media.

[Bulloch was] the quintessential English gentleman […] I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him, Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker Actor, Twitter


