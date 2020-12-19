Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 8 minutes ago

'Star Wars' Star Jeremy Bulloch Dies At 75

Actor Jeremy Bulloch has died.

The British stage and screen actor is best known for his role in the original Star Wars trilogy as Boba Fett.

Bulloch's agent confirmed in a statement to CNN that the beloved entertainer passed away on Thursday, December 17.

"He died peacefully, in hospital, surrounded by his family," the agent said.

Bulloch is survived by his wife, their 3 children, and 10 grandchildren.

He was 75 years old.