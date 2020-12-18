Southwest Speeding Up Boeing 737 Max's Return

Global  
 

REUTERS/Mike Blake LUV Southwest Airlin 46.03 -0.22 (-0.48 %) Disclaimer Get real-time LUV charts here " Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it plans to fly passengers on the Boeing 737 Max again in March.

CEO Gary Kelly had previously said the jet's first flight would "likely take place no sooner than the second quarter of 2021." Southwest will receive 35 more jets in 2021, more than doubling its current pre-grounding fleet of Max aircraft.

Passengers looking to avoid the jet will be allowed to make free changes, but Southwest says it reserves the right to use the Max for any flight.


