Southwest Speeding Up Boeing 737 Max's Return

Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it plans to fly passengers on the Boeing 737 Max again in March.

CEO Gary Kelly had previously said the jet's first flight would "likely take place no sooner than the second quarter of 2021." Southwest will receive 35 more jets in 2021, more than doubling its current pre-grounding fleet of Max aircraft.

Passengers looking to avoid the jet will be allowed to make free changes, but Southwest says it reserves the right to use the Max for any flight.