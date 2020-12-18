COVID Vaccinations To Begin At N.Y. Nursing Homes Monday
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo says more than 600 facilities are enrolled, and that shots will be administered by Walgreens and CVS staff.
The companies are working together under
a deal with the federal government.
Walgreens has started to provide the
vaccine at..
As holidays approach, many are forced to celebrate without family living in senior care facilitiesMore than half of the state's nursing homes are dealing with active COVID-19 outbreaks and many are wondering why the vaccine hasn't made its way into these facilities.
Vaccines ahead of schedule in OhioOhio Gov. Mike DeWine said the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to residents of nursing homes across Ohio on Friday – a few days sooner than originally expected.