Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID Vaccinations To Begin At N.Y. Nursing Homes Monday

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:12s - Published
COVID Vaccinations To Begin At N.Y. Nursing Homes Monday

COVID Vaccinations To Begin At N.Y. Nursing Homes Monday

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo says more than 600 facilities are enrolled, and that shots will be administered by Walgreens and CVS staff.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florida starts COVID vaccinations in nursing homes

Nursing homes around Florida began inoculating patients and staff Wednesday against COVID-19 with...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •bizjournals


HHS Azar: Nursing home vaccinations start Monday

The secretary of Health and Human Services says a vaccination program for assisted living and nursing...
USATODAY.com - Published

Officials could approve second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna soon

A second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna could inch closer to approval in the U.S. Thursday. The Pfizer...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

CVS and Walgreens Begin Administering COVID Vaccines at Nursing Homes [Video]

CVS and Walgreens Begin Administering COVID Vaccines at Nursing Homes

CVS and Walgreens Begin Administering, COVID Vaccines at Nursing Homes. The companies are working together under a deal with the federal government. Walgreens has started to provide the vaccine at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published
As holidays approach, many are forced to celebrate without family living in senior care facilities [Video]

As holidays approach, many are forced to celebrate without family living in senior care facilities

More than half of the state's nursing homes are dealing with active COVID-19 outbreaks and many are wondering why the vaccine hasn't made its way into these facilities.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:52Published
Vaccines ahead of schedule in Ohio [Video]

Vaccines ahead of schedule in Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to residents of nursing homes across Ohio on Friday – a few days sooner than originally expected.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:23Published