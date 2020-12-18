Knox County Vaccines

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 days ago

3 in terre haute.

In knox county..

Covid-19 vaccinations are being given out at good samaritan hospital.

Right now those are going to front line workers.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how the first vaccine didn't go out exactly as planned.

Gar} "front line workers have begun to get the covid-19 vaccine here in knox county.

And already hundreds of folks have signed up."

It's been a tough 9 months for health workers at good samaritan hospital.

"we just never knew one day to the next really what to expect."

But time and time again...they got the job done.

"so much teamwork into it that it's been a rewarding experience but i'll be glad to see it end."

Thursday afternoon 5 front line workers lined up to get the first vaccines in knox county.

The plan was this...count down to one and vaccinate all of them at once.

But that didn't go as planned.

Nats: don't give yet!

Hold on!

"i'm not taking two} chelsea unkefer wasn't even planning on getting the vaccine until friday.

She ended up being the first in knox county to get vaccinated.

Nats: honestly you are the first person in knox county} "this is the right thing to do.

Being the first is a privledge and an honor to be able to protect my family and my patients and my community.

To be able to be a part of that."

It wasn't planned...but you could say health care workers were just getting down to business like they have been since march.

Behind unkefer is 650 more front line workers ready to be vaccinated.

One of those was knox county health officer dr. alan stewart.

"it's a light at the end of the tunnel.

It's moving into a phase where we're talking about bringing the pandemic to an end."

Good samaritan hospital received 975 doses in it's first shipment.

Those shipments will continue weekly.

"everybody has to feel comfortable with their choices and i feel very comfortable with what i have chosen today."

In vincennes, gary brian news 10.