Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:05s - Published 4 minutes ago

Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that lockdown restrictions will come into effect from midnight, amid concern over the new strain of coronavirus.

Festive bubbles in Wales will also only apply on Christmas Day.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn