Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced Wales will go into full lockdown from December 28, following a rise in coronavirus infections.
Wales has the highest infection rate in the UK, and the NHS there is under intense pressure - something ITV News witnessed after being invited to spend the day with paramedics. Patients had to be treated in ambulances waiting outside the hospital, and one senior doctor has said they have passed crisis point.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of families will be heartbroken over their cancelled Christmas plans.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that a new variant strain of the virus which causes Covid-19 may be up to 70% more transmissible and could increase the R value by 0.4.
Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only.
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has defended the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions for Wales, including a ban on alcohol and pubs closing at 6pm. Mr Drakeford argued that it was necessary..