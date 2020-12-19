Global  
 

Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:05s - Published




Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that lockdown restrictions will come into effect from midnight, amid concern over the new strain of coronavirus.

Festive bubbles in Wales will also only apply on Christmas Day.

Report by Etemadil.

Mark Drakeford Mark Drakeford Welsh Labour politician, First Minister of Wales

Wales to bring in tighter coronavirus restrictions after Christmas [Video]

Wales to bring in tighter coronavirus restrictions after Christmas

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that on December 28 tighterrestrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation andtravel will apply across Wales.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Drakeford announces Wales to go into lockdown after Xmas [Video]

Drakeford announces Wales to go into lockdown after Xmas

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced Wales will go into full lockdown from December 28, following a rise in coronavirus infections. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Mark Drakeford warns of pressures on NHS in Wales [Video]

Mark Drakeford warns of pressures on NHS in Wales

The NHS in Wales “will not be able to cope as it is today” if the currentlevels of coronavirus-related admissions continue in the coming weeks, FirstMinister Mark Drakeford has warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week [Video]

Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has welcomed the news of the approval ofthe Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and announced the firstvaccinations in Wales will take place next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Welsh ambulance service under intense pressure due to Covid [Video]

Welsh ambulance service under intense pressure due to Covid

Wales has the highest infection rate in the UK, and the NHS there is under intense pressure - something ITV News witnessed after being invited to spend the day with paramedics. Patients had to be treated in ambulances waiting outside the hospital, and one senior doctor has said they have passed crisis point. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:44Published
Grassroots sports champions honoured by iconic sports venues [Video]

Grassroots sports champions honoured by iconic sports venues

Iconic sports venues across England and Wales are today changing their namesfor a day to honour grassroots sport community workers and volunteers who havegone above and beyond during lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings [Video]

Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of families will be heartbroken over their cancelled Christmas plans. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

COVID Isn't Scaring Hoards of Christmas Travelers at Airports

 Apparently an untold thousands of folks didn't get Dr. Fauci's memo about not traveling for XMAS ... or they're just ignoring it. LAX was PACKED Friday night..
TMZ.com
Londoners give thoughts on cancelled Christmas plans and Tier 4 [Video]

Londoners give thoughts on cancelled Christmas plans and Tier 4

Members of the public react to the news that London and and south east are dueto move into Tier 4, with cancelations of plans over Christmas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for millions in England as new strain spreads rapidly

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said that a new coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East [Video]

New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
PM discusses new variant strain of the coronavirus [Video]

PM discusses new variant strain of the coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that a new variant strain of the virus which causes Covid-19 may be up to 70% more transmissible and could increase the R value by 0.4. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published
Christmas mixing banned in London and South East [Video]

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

Wales could move to lockdown after Christmas, Mark Drakeford says

Wales will reintroduce a tier-like “traffic light” system of national restrictions in response to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

The key points from Mark Drakeford's press conference as Wales faces big changes in coronavirus rules

The key points from Mark Drakeford's press conference as Wales faces big changes in coronavirus rules There was a lot of important information annouced today about the future of restrictions in Wales
Wales Online - Published

Wales NHS risks being 'national coronavirus service'

First Minister Mark Drakeford says more restrictions are "unavoidable" if cases continue to rise.
BBC News - Published


Wales to start vaccinating from Tuesday [Video]

Wales to start vaccinating from Tuesday

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford says that Wales expects to receive the first supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine in the next few days, with vaccinations expected to start from Tuesday. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published
Mark Drakeford defends new restrictions for Wales [Video]

Mark Drakeford defends new restrictions for Wales

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has defended the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions for Wales, including a ban on alcohol and pubs closing at 6pm. Mr Drakeford argued that it was necessary..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:56Published
Mark Drakeford: Pubs to stop selling alcohol in Wales [Video]

Mark Drakeford: Pubs to stop selling alcohol in Wales

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across Wales will not be able to servealcohol and must close at 6pm in new restrictions which come into force from6pm on Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published