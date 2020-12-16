Wales to bring in tighter coronavirus restrictions after Christmas

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced Wales will go into full lockdown from December 28, following a rise in coronavirus infections. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Wales' Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, said that the "NHS isn't overwhelmedbut it's having to make choices to make sure it doesn't become overwhelmed".It comes as cases have spiked in Wales following the recent "firebreak"lockdown.
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has defended the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions for Wales, including a ban on alcohol and pubs closing at 6pm. Mr Drakeford argued that it was necessary to bring Wales "into line" with other parts of the UK facing similar challenges, which would be the equivalent of the highest tiers in the English and Scottish systems.