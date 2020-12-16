Wales to bring in tighter coronavirus restrictions after Christmas

Mark Drakeford defends new restrictions for Wales



Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has defended the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions for Wales, including a ban on alcohol and pubs closing at 6pm. Mr Drakeford argued that it was necessary to bring Wales "into line" with other parts of the UK facing similar challenges, which would be the equivalent of the highest tiers in the English and Scottish systems.

