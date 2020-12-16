Wales to bring in tighter coronavirus restrictions after Christmas

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that on December 28 tighterrestrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation andtravel will apply across Wales.


