Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican

People offer Christmas prayers at Kerala's St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral



Christmas celebrations commenced in the country on December 25. Devotees gathered for offering the 'Morning Prayer' at Kerala's St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral. Social Distancing and other COVID protocols were adhered to at the church. This year, Christmas fever is slightly low due to the pandemic. Christmas is an annual festival that marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08 Published on January 1, 1970