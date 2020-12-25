Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican

Christmas celebrations commenced in the country on December 25. Devotees gathered for offering the 'Morning Prayer' at Kerala's St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral. Social Distancing and other COVID protocols were adhered to at the church. This year, Christmas fever is slightly low due to the pandemic. Christmas is an annual festival that marks the birth of Jesus Christ.
Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast.
The Christmas celebrations begin in the country on December 25. On the occasion, the midnight mass prayers held in Panaji's Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. The devotees attended the mass..