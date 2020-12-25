Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican

Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican

Pope Francis holds Christmas Mass under coronavirus restrictions.

In keepingwith social distancing measures, barely 200 faithful – instead of severalthousand – spaced out in the basilica’s pews and wearing masks, attendedFrancis’ celebration of the Mass.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

People offer Christmas prayers at Kerala's St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral [Video]

People offer Christmas prayers at Kerala's St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral

Christmas celebrations commenced in the country on December 25. Devotees gathered for offering the 'Morning Prayer' at Kerala's St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral. Social Distancing and other COVID protocols were adhered to at the church. This year, Christmas fever is slightly low due to the pandemic. Christmas is an annual festival that marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Rahul Gandhi extends Christmas greetings

 President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens of the nation on Christmas and expressed hope that the festival would help strengthen harmony in society. The..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi greets people on Christmas
IndiaTimes

Iowa cat home for Christmas after being lost for nearly 5 years

 Lottie was lost nearly five years ago, shortly after Christmas 2015. After some chance encounters, he was reunited with his owner this week.
 
USATODAY.com

Pope Francis Pope Francis 266th pope of the Catholic Church

Pope Francis: ‘Every outcast is a child of God’ [Video]

Pope Francis: ‘Every outcast is a child of God’

Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Pope Francis celebrates Mass in near-empty service

 Pope Francis delivered an early Mass Thursday to a small congregation at St Peter's Basilica to comply with Italy's 10 p.m. curfew. (Dec. 24)
 
USATODAY.com

Pope Francis offers blessing at Christmas Eve Mass

 Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican was held earlier than usual to comply with a curfew. Pope Francis offered a blessing to the..
CBS News

Watch Live: Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass

 Subdued scenes were repeated across the world as the festive family gatherings and packed prayers that typically mark the holiday were scaled back or canceled.
CBS News

Vatican City Vatican City Independent papal state in the city of Rome

AP Top Stories December 24 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, December 24th: UK announces trade deal with EU; Fire at Marine Corps base forces evacuations; Mexico begins vaccination..
USATODAY.com

Covid: Vatican says coronavirus vaccines 'morally acceptable'

 The Catholic Church says vaccines developed using cell lines derived from aborted foetuses can be used.
BBC News

Can you hear the bells? Inside the ringing history of these centuries-old objects

 Whether it's coming from the Vatican or your local house of worship, the sound of bells ringing is indelible. As Dana Jacobson found out, those reverberations..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Pope Francis offers blessing at Christmas Eve Mass

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican was held earlier than usual to...
CBS News - Published

Pope at Christmas Mass: Jesus comes as a Child to make us children of God (Vatican News)

Pope Francis celebrated the Holy Mass of Christmas night in St. Peter’s Basilica on the evening of...
Catholic Culture - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Vatican allows priests to celebrate Mass four times on Christmas (Vatican News)

The Vatican has issued a decree authorizing diocesan bishops to grant permission for priests to...
Catholic Culture - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia Catholics Celebrate Mass On Christmas Eve [Video]

Philadelphia Catholics Celebrate Mass On Christmas Eve

The mass was also live streamed.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:20Published
Midnight mass prayers organised in Goa church on Christmas [Video]

Midnight mass prayers organised in Goa church on Christmas

The Christmas celebrations begin in the country on December 25. On the occasion, the midnight mass prayers held in Panaji's Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. The devotees attended the mass..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
What to expect for Christmas Eve mass, service [Video]

What to expect for Christmas Eve mass, service

Churches prepare for a non-traditional Christmas Eve mass, service.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:58Published