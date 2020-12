Shania Twain is making an exception for Brad Pitt Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:06s - Published 2 minutes ago Shania Twain is making an exception for Brad Pitt Shania Twain isn’t easily impressed, especially by Brad Pitt. But on the actor’s 57th birthday, Twain decided to make him feel special. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend