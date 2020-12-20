Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

COVID relief talks drag into weekend as shutdown looms

 Talks over a relief bill dragged into the weekend after Congress passed a stopgap funding measure to avert a shutdown.
CBS News

Congress passes temporary government funding to extend coronavirus relief talks

 Congress has until the end of the weekend to agree on a deal to fund the government. On Friday, lawmakers on Capitol Hill passed a two-day extension for funding,..
CBS News

US, NZ attempts to fend-off SolarWinds cyberattack at risk - because of weird Trump fixation

 There have been many chaotic and convoluted power struggles during the Trump administration, but one of the strangest is playing out in its final days.It goes..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Salvation Army's red kettle campaign needs volunteers, donors [Video]

Salvation Army's red kettle campaign needs volunteers, donors

Salvation Army below goal due to COVID-19

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:35Published

'No time to waste': Joe Biden introduces team that will tackle climate change

 Just as the United States has needed a unified, national response to Covid-19, it needs one for dealing with climate change, President-elect Joe Biden said..
New Zealand Herald

National Futures Association

Biden, Harris named Time's 'Person of the Year' [Video]

Biden, Harris named Time's 'Person of the Year'

{NFA} U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday. They were chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Donald Trump. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser [Video]

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday tapped Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published
'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits [Video]

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits

[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election irregularities and to have Trump declared the winner in both states, the latest failed efforts to upend the election results. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:49Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. Congress in sprint to fund government, approve COVID-19 emergency aid

Negotiators in the U.S. Congress neared agreement on Monday on a massive government spending deal...
Japan Today - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Light at the end of the tunnel': Lawmakers near COVID deal [Video]

'Light at the end of the tunnel': Lawmakers near COVID deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said an "agreement appears to be close at hand" and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer pledged to not leave Washington until a deal is "done" as they..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57Published
Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal [Video]

Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:47Published
Congress stuck after McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal [Video]

Congress stuck after McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal

Congress stuck after McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:00Published