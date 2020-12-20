Global  
 

PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the morning of December 20 and paid tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice.

"This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated.

I felt extremely blessed.

I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," said PM Narendra Modi.


