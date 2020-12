Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 00:34s - Published 5 minutes ago

Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19

The Rose Bowl will no longer host of one of this season’s College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day due to Covid-19 restrictions in Southern California, the College Football Playoff and the Tournament of Roses announced.

Instead, the game will be relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.