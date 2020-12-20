Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Best of Eddie Van Halen - A Tribute to the Guitar Legend

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:15s - Published
The Best of Eddie Van Halen - A Tribute to the Guitar Legend

The Best of Eddie Van Halen - A Tribute to the Guitar Legend

In 2020, we said goodbye to one of the all time greats of rock and roll.

For this list, we're taking a look at the accomplishments of rock legend Eddie Van Halen.

In 2020, we said goodbye to one of the all time greats of rock and roll.

For this list, we're taking a look at the accomplishments of rock legend Eddie Van Halen.

Our countdown includes Top 10 Songs That Make You Want to Jump, Top 10 Coolest Rock Vocal-Guitar Duos, Top 10 Band Guitarists.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Three of Eddie Van Halen's guitars sold for $422,000 [Video]

Three of Eddie Van Halen's guitars sold for $422,000

The late rock icon Eddie Van Halen's guitars, three in total, have fetched $422,000 at auction this week.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:03Published
Thre eof Eddie Van Halen's guitars sold for $422,000 [Video]

Thre eof Eddie Van Halen's guitars sold for $422,000

The late rock icon Eddie Van Halen's guitars, three in total, have fetched $422,000 at auction this week.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:03Published
Wolfgang Van Halen on his touching tribute to late father Eddie, reunion tour rumors [Video]

Wolfgang Van Halen on his touching tribute to late father Eddie, reunion tour rumors

Wolfgang Van Halen released "Distance," a tribute to his father Eddie. He also addressed Van Halen reunion rumors on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:13Published