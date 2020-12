Sunday p.m KSBW Weather Forecast 12.20.20

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 03:40s - Published 7 minutes ago

(SKYCAM)HERE IS THE CURRENT VIEWOUTSIDE WITH YOUR CURRENTCONDITIONS.(TEMPERATURE MAPHERE IS A LOOK AT HIGHTEMPERATURES ACROSS THEAREA FROM EARLIER TODAY.(CURRENT CONDITIONS)HERE'S A LOOK AT CURRENTTEMPERATURES ON THE MAP.HIGH PRESSURE DOMINATESTHE REGION TODAY RESULTINGINCONTINUED DRY CONDITIONS.MILD DAYTIME TEMPERATURESWILL PERSISTALONG WITH CLEAR COOLNIGHTS.

LIGHT ISOLATEDPRECIPITATION COULDOCCUR ON MONDAY NIGHT, BUTGENERALLY DRY WEATHER ISFORECASTTHROUGH CHRISTMAS EVE.THERE IS A POTENTIAL FORWIDESPREADRAINFALL BY LATE ONCHRISTMAS DAY AND INTOCHRISTMAS NIGHT, ANDTHEN AGAIN BY LATE THEFOLLOWING WEEKEND.(REGIONAL SATELLITE)THE VISIBLE, INFRARED ANDWATER VAPOR SATELLITIMAGERY SHOW WHERE THESTORMS SYSTEMS, CLOUDS ANDRAIN ARE RIGHT NOW.(FUTURECAST)FUTURECAST SHOWS WHEN THCLOUDS AND RAIN MAY ARRIVEIN THE COMING DAYS.(TONIGHT FORECAST)HERE IS YOUR FORECAST LOWTEMPERATURES TONIGHT INTOTOMORROW MORNING.(FORECAST GRAPHICS)HERE IS A LOOK AT YOURFORECAST TOMORROWINCLUDING HIGHTEMPERTAURES, SKYCONDITIONS AND ANY RAINCHANCES.(8DAY FORECAST)HERE IS A LOOK AT YOUR KSBW 8DAY FORECAST INCLUDINGEXPECTED HIGH AND LOWTEMPERATURES, SKYCONDITIONS AND ANY RAIN(( ad lib wrap ))SPORTS IS NEXT..THE 49ERS TRAVELOW TEMPERATURES, SKYCONDITIONS AND ANY RAINCHAN