FCA Replay December 18, 2020

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA.

The top stories for the week of December 18, 2020, include the launch of a limited-edition Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, the innovative Jeep® Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid begins rolling down the assembly line in Toledo, Ohio, and the apex predator Ram 1500 TRX roars to life with special plans for the truck with VIN number 1.