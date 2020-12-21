Ringo Starr to release 5-song quarantine album 'Zoom In'

Ringo Starr is releasing a new album, titled "Zoom In. CNN reports the album will feature contributions from Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Finneas. The album will feature five songs. The former Beatles drummer recorded the album at his home studio due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said he worked on it from April until October. "Zoom In" will drop in March next year on Universal.
A kitten named after John Lennon when he was found on what would have been TheBeatles star’s 80th birthday has adopted the role of big brother to a smallercat called Ringo. Ginger tabby Lennon was named by RSPCA inspector and Beatlesfan Anthony Joynes after he was discovered by students on John Lennon Drive inLiverpool earlier this month. The frightened cat was taken to the RSPCA Wirraland Chester branch to be cared for and has since become inseparable from atiny black and white kitten.
