Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ringo Starr to release 5-song quarantine album 'Zoom In'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Ringo Starr to release 5-song quarantine album 'Zoom In'

Ringo Starr to release 5-song quarantine album 'Zoom In'

The former Beatles drummer recorded the album amid the COVID-19 pandemic between April and October.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ringo Starr Ringo Starr British musician, drummer for the Beatles

Ringo Starr Will Release Five-Song Quarantine Album [Video]

Ringo Starr Will Release Five-Song Quarantine Album

Ringo Starr is releasing a new album, titled "Zoom In. CNN reports the album will feature contributions from Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Finneas. The album will feature five songs. The former Beatles drummer recorded the album at his home studio due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said he worked on it from April until October. "Zoom In" will drop in March next year on Universal.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
John Lennon honoured by former bandmates on 40th anniversary of his death [Video]

John Lennon honoured by former bandmates on 40th anniversary of his death

John Lennon has been remembered by former Beatles bandmates Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr on the 40th anniversary of his death on Tuesday (08.12.20).

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:10Published
Kittens Lennon and Ringo get by with a little help from their friends [Video]

Kittens Lennon and Ringo get by with a little help from their friends

A kitten named after John Lennon when he was found on what would have been TheBeatles star’s 80th birthday has adopted the role of big brother to a smallercat called Ringo. Ginger tabby Lennon was named by RSPCA inspector and Beatlesfan Anthony Joynes after he was discovered by students on John Lennon Drive inLiverpool earlier this month. The frightened cat was taken to the RSPCA Wirraland Chester branch to be cared for and has since become inseparable from atiny black and white kitten.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

The Beatles The Beatles English rock band

Paul McCartney on creating "McCartney III" in lockdown, and remembering John Lennon

 The former Beatle has spent the pandemic writing new music for his latest solo album, on which the 78-year-old not only served as producer but also played nearly..
CBS News

Paul McCartney on creating his new solo album "McCartney III"

 While he was in pandemic lockdown, Sir Paul McCartney was writing new music for his latest solo album, "McCartney III," on which the 78-year-old not only served..
CBS News

From 1991: Paul McCartney on his "Liverpool Oratorio"

 He's written hundreds of songs, as a Beatle, as the frontman of Wings, and as a solo performer. But Paul McCartney faced new challenges when he was commissioned..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Ringo Starr to release five-song quarantine album

Ringo Starr is releasing a new album, titled "Zoom In," featuring contributions from Paul McCartney,...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

TRENDING: Ringo's New Album [Video]

TRENDING: Ringo's New Album

Former Beatle Ringo Starr will release a new album in March 2021.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published
Ringo Starr to Release 5-Song Quarantine Album 'Zoom In' [Video]

Ringo Starr to Release 5-Song Quarantine Album 'Zoom In'

Ringo Starr to Release 5-Song Quarantine Album 'Zoom In' . The former Beatles drummer recorded the album amid the COVID-19 pandemic between April and October. Starr turned his guest house into a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published
Taylor Swift to Release Surprise Album 'Evermore' [Video]

Taylor Swift to Release Surprise Album 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift to Release Surprise Album 'Evermore'. Swift took to social media on Dec. 10 to announce her ninth studio album. . Her critically-acclaimed album, 'folklore,' was released over the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published