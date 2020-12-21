Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:10s - Published 9 minutes ago

Labour: PM needs to get flow of goods back to UK

Shadow Scotland Secretary Ian Murray says the Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to talk to European leaders and agree an arrangement to get the free flow of goods back.

A number of countries across Europe and other parts of the world have imposed bans on travel to and from the UK amidst concerns of the new coronavirus strain.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn