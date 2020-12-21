Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labour: PM needs to get flow of goods back to UK

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Labour: PM needs to get flow of goods back to UK

Labour: PM needs to get flow of goods back to UK

Shadow Scotland Secretary Ian Murray says the Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to talk to European leaders and agree an arrangement to get the free flow of goods back.

A number of countries across Europe and other parts of the world have imposed bans on travel to and from the UK amidst concerns of the new coronavirus strain.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Michael Gove arrives at Cobra meeting [Video]

Michael Gove arrives at Cobra meeting

Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting after the France-UK border closure brought Dover ferry traffic and rail services to a standstill. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:17Published
Sylvie's Love: Does Tessa Thompson have a COLD HEART? [Video]

Sylvie's Love: Does Tessa Thompson have a COLD HEART?

The Marvel star may be playing the romantic lead, but is she really ready for love? Report by Nelsonj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 05:43Published
London's streets empty as capital enters Tier 4 [Video]

London's streets empty as capital enters Tier 4

Streets in central London were empty this afternoon as the capital enters new tough Tier 4 Covid restrictions. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published
Passengers head to St Pancras in a bid to spend Xmas at home [Video]

Passengers head to St Pancras in a bid to spend Xmas at home

Boris Johnson's latest announcement on new tough Tier 4 measures for London and the South East of England has seen crowds of people flock to train stations in a bid to leave the capital ahead of Christmas. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published