Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce New Venture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced another new venture, this time with World Central Kitchen.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
What's in store for the royals next year?After a challenging 2020, the Windsors are preparing for the arrival of twonew additions, a 100th birthday and a 12-month evaluation of Megxit. But whatelse lies ahead for the royals next year?
Prince Harry will keep in touch with the royal family over Zoom this ChristmasPrince Harry will keep in touch with the royal family over Zoom as he spends Christmas in the US.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land Spotify podcast dealOn Dec. 15, Spotify announced a partnership with the couple's new audio production company, Archewell Audio.