Fiat Chrysler, PSA get EU okay for $38 bln merger

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Fiat Chrysler and French rival PSA gained EU antitrust approval on Monday for their $38 billion merger to create the world's No.4 carmaker after pledging to boost Japanese rival Toyota Motor.

Ciara Lee reports


