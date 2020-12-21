Fiat Chrysler, PSA get EU okay for $38 bln merger

[NFA] The United Kingdom was on Monday shut off from the rest of Europe after its closest allies cut transport ties due to fears about a new coronavirus strain, sowing chaos for families and companies just days before it exits the European Union's orbit. Soraya Ali reports.
Toyota has put on sale a new version of its fuel-cell powered Mirai car. But as electric vehicle sales boom, analysts say the firm faces a challenge in persuading consumers to adopt the alternative zero-emission technology. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Toyota has designed a 'robot butler' that hangs from the ceiling aimed at helping the elderly in their homes. The Toyota Research Institute (TRI) believes the world’s ageing population is a cause for concern and think technology can help make the lives of the elderly much easier and dignified. Its prototype 'hanging butler robot' is one machine designed to operate in the home. Mounted to an overhead mechanism, the arm would be able to perform mundane tasks such as loading a dishwasher, wiping surfaces and cleaning clutter. Toyota says the robot’s design was inspired by trips to Japanese homes where researchers found that limited floor space would constrain a robot’s ability to help. Their solution was to imagine a future home built with robots directly integrated into the architecture. At present the bots are just prototypes, and Toyota has no immediate plans to commercialise the tech.
