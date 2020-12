Over the last 48 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,412 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.



Related videos from verified sources India reports 24,337 fresh COVID cases



India recorded 24,337 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases toll to 3,03,639. COVID tally of the country stands at 1,00,55,560. With 25,709 recoveries in last 24 hours, India's total.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49 Published 11 hours ago Worst is over but still need to be cautious: Health Minister on COVID-19 cases in India



In an exclusive interview with ANI, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India has the highest COVID-19 recovery rate in the world. He said, "I feel that worst may probably be over, but with strong.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:24 Published 14 hours ago India added 26,624 new infections to COVID-19 tally



India recorded 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 29,690 recoveries, and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases now stands at 1,00,31,223 while total recoveries are at 95,80,402.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago