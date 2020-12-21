Global  
 

Christmas Star to Become Visible Tonight for the First Time in 800 Years

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:02s - Published
'Christmas star' will be visible above Cambs for first time in 800 years

'Christmas star' will be visible above Cambs for first time in 800 years It reportedly won't happen again until 2080
Christmas Star 2020: Jupiter, Saturn to meet in rare "great conjunction"

On Monday evening, the two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear to...
Hundreds of Shooting Stars to Light Up the Sky Tonight as Saturn, Jupiter Merge to Create 'Christmas Star'

Hundreds of Shooting Stars to Light Up the Sky Tonight as Saturn, Jupiter Merge to Create 'Christmas Star' Hundreds of shooting stars will burst throughout the night sky this week prior to Saturn and...
Christmas Star Visible In Night Time Sky [Video]

Christmas Star Visible In Night Time Sky

On December 21st these Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer together in our sky than any time in the prior 400 years!

'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible Tonight [Video]

'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible Tonight

It's not actually a star -- it's Jupiter and Saturn getting very close, to appear as one bright spot in the sky.

Arizona's view of the Great Conjunction happening tonight [Video]

Arizona's view of the Great Conjunction happening tonight

People all over the world will be watching the Great Conjunction tonight as Saturn and Jupiter align for the first time in 800 years.

