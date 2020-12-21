Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Look Up: 'Christmas Star' To Shine For First Time Since Middle Ages

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Look Up: 'Christmas Star' To Shine For First Time Since Middle Ages

Look Up: 'Christmas Star' To Shine For First Time Since Middle Ages

Jupiter and Saturn are expected to converge in the night sky tonight, a sight that won't happen again until 2080.

DeMarco Morgan reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Christmas Star will be visible on December 21 - how to see it in the UK

Jupiter and Saturn are set to align in a conjuction for the first time in 800 years to create a...
The Argus - Published

Planets to align for first time in centuries in ‘Christmas star’ effect

Stargazers could spot a bright light in the sky days before Christmas, similar to that which is said...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

‘Melania Trump’ Talks Christmas With Colbert and Plagiarizes Michelle Obama One Last Time (Video)

‘Melania Trump’ Talks Christmas With Colbert and Plagiarizes Michelle Obama One Last Time (Video) On Monday Stephen Colbert spent a little time getting into the Christmas spirit by welcoming back...
The Wrap - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas Star to Become Visible Tonight for the First Time in 800 Years [Video]

Christmas Star to Become Visible Tonight for the First Time in 800 Years

Christmas Star to Become Visible Tonight for the First Time in 800 Years

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:02Published
Ed Sheeran teases 'Christmas present' for fans [Video]

Ed Sheeran teases 'Christmas present' for fans

Ed Sheeran is gifting fans a Christmas treat with his first new material in almost 18 months.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be available on Amazon Alexa this year [Video]

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be available on Amazon Alexa this year

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be on Amazon's Alexa devices for the first time on December 25.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:43Published