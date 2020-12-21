Look Up: 'Christmas Star' To Shine For First Time Since Middle Ages
Jupiter and Saturn are expected to converge in the night sky tonight, a sight that won't happen again until 2080.
DeMarco Morgan reports.
Christmas Star to Become Visible Tonight for the First Time in 800 YearsChristmas Star to Become Visible Tonight for the First Time in 800 Years
Ed Sheeran teases 'Christmas present' for fansEd Sheeran is gifting fans a Christmas treat with his first new material in almost 18 months.
Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be available on Amazon Alexa this yearQueen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be on Amazon's Alexa devices for the first time on December 25.