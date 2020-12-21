Good Word: The Bicycle Man

Global  
 

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Chip Chapman tells us about The Bicycle Man who spend the year refurbishing bicycles for needy kids at Christmas.

Chip chapman we're fortunate enough to live in a or the country were a lot of communities have holiday angel looking up our local today we introduce you to leon clark all year long.

Mr. mcclung acquires used bicycles and fixes them up for kids in and around the greater fort payne alabama area just so those kids will have a shiny new bike under their christmas trees and he includes a special message from the bicycle man.

Sometimes it's the only gift a lot of kids may get ... this year the county sheriff nick weldon says mr. mcclung is definitely ... an angel among us.

He is without a doubt a true christian, the big heart ... and it really shows.

We ... agreed more so merry christmas from leon mcclung and everyone else in northeast alabama and all of us here are jeff chapman sure join us tomorrow evening about the same time.

