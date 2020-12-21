Global  
 

Twitter Responds To $600 COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: 'Let Them Eat Cake'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:50s - Published
At long last, a new coronavirus stimulus package is finally set to be passed by the US Congress.

The last one expired at the end of July.

Business Insider reports the long-awaited package will reportedly contain $600 stimulus checks and an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits.

While the House has passed multiple bills that would have offered more to Americans, the GOP-controlled Senate has balked until now.

However, the deal hasn't been well-received in the Twitterverse, and has produced references to class warfare and revolution.

'Let them eat cake' trended on Twitter in response to the apparently inadequate $600 stimulus check.

It's a famous utterance attributed to Marie Antoinette, representing the out-of-touch monied, ruling class overthrown in the French Revolution.


