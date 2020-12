George Clooney: The pandemic is ‘changing’ my new movie Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:46s - Published 5 minutes ago George Clooney: The pandemic is ‘changing’ my new movie George Clooney says the coronavirus pandemic is “changing the temperature” of his upcoming movie, ‘The Midnight Sky’, which will premiere on Netflix this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend