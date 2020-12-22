High School Girls Basketball: Gray leads Central Noble past DeKalb

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

Let's hit the hardwood for some girls hoops... 3a number 10 central noble visiting dekalb tonight...and the cougars pounced right from the get go... already up two... bridgette gray with the kind bounce from distance..

C-n up five..later on... almost the exact same spot... lydia andrews tickles the twine for three of her eight.... cougs out to an 11-0 lead...barons would finally get on the board after that... elizabeth martin hits the trey from the corner... but it was all central noble tonight...on the break... gray... bucket... and one.... game high 28 points... she outscores dekalb on her own... central noble wins by 20... 47-