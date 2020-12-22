Remsen School District dedicates new scoreboard to student-athletes affected by coronavirus pandemic Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 minutes ago Remsen School District dedicates new scoreboard to student-athletes affected by coronavirus pandemic The Remsen Central School District unveiled plaques recognizing fall and spring student-athletes who had their seasons cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The plaques will be mounted underneath the new scoreboard the district acquired for its outdoor sporting events. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Difficult year for so many - including our local student-athletes. In light ofthe faced this calendar year - the district is recognizing their efforts in the pandemic. The school held a virtual dedication ceremony today for its new outdoor scoreboard - where it unveiled plaques honoring spring and fall 2020 student athletes who were unable to play their sport due to the health concerns. Two gold plaques will be mounted underneath the scoreboard - one that says "this scoreboard is dedicated to all spring and fall 2020 remsen athletes that sacrificed their season during the pandemic - putting the health of our community first." The second has the names of all rams student-athlete from those seasons. Though some schools were able to play low-risk fall sports this year - remsen opted not to have its teams participate. The syracuse men's basketball team is back





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Keeping schools open is a national priority, says minister



Schools minister Nick Gibb has said it is a "national priority" to keep schools open during the coronavirus pandemic. "Education is a priority", he said, "it is a national priority to ensure that.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31 Published 4 days ago White Plains School District Gives Students An Old-Fashioned Snow Day



As schools turned to remote learning during the pandemic, some predicted it would lead to the end of the school Snow Day. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:01 Published 5 days ago West Ada approves most of new pandemic operations plan



A reorganized and short-staffed West Ada school board voted to approve most of a new pandemic operations plan during a special meeting Tuesday night. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:06 Published 6 days ago

