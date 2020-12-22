Remsen School District dedicates new scoreboard to student-athletes affected by coronavirus pandemic

Global  
 

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
The Remsen Central School District unveiled plaques recognizing fall and spring student-athletes who had their seasons cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plaques will be mounted underneath the new scoreboard the district acquired for its outdoor sporting events.

Difficult year for so many - including our local student-athletes.

In light ofthe faced this calendar year - the district is recognizing their efforts in the pandemic.

The school held a virtual dedication ceremony today for its new outdoor scoreboard - where it unveiled plaques honoring spring and fall 2020 student athletes who were unable to play their sport due to the health concerns.

Two gold plaques will be mounted underneath the scoreboard - one that says "this scoreboard is dedicated to all spring and fall 2020 remsen athletes that sacrificed their season during the pandemic - putting the health of our community first."

The second has the names of all rams student-athlete from those seasons.

Though some schools were able to play low-risk fall sports this year - remsen opted not to have its teams participate.

