Europe on High Alert After UK Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19



Watch: Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK



Passengers arriving from the UK had to undergo Covid-19 test at the Amritsar airport. They were seen waiting in a long queue at the airport to get themselves tested. Passengers protested against authorities over alleged delay in carrying out their tests. Family members of the passengers claimed that they were made to wait for hours. Authorities, however, said process may take time as each passenger will have to be tested. Around 250 passengers and 18 crew members were onboard the Air India flight from the UK. The move came in the wake of a new strain of coronavirus emerging in the UK. Meanwhile, India has suspended all passenger flights from the UK till December 31. On December 20, PM Boris Johnson had said a new variant of Covid-19 was found in the UK. Fluctuating numbers of lorries stranded at Dover, Patel says



Home Secretary Priti Patel says there are approximately 650 lorries queuing on the M20 and 800 at Manston Airport following the travel and freight ban between the UK and France. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of downplaying these numbers during a Downing Street press conference on Monday, after he said there were only around 170 stranded lorries.