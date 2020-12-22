Global  
 

Europe on High Alert After UK Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter Tier 4 COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.


Watch: Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK [Video]

Passengers arriving from the UK had to undergo Covid-19 test at the Amritsar airport. They were seen waiting in a long queue at the airport to get themselves tested. Passengers protested against authorities over alleged delay in carrying out their tests. Family members of the passengers claimed that they were made to wait for hours. Authorities, however, said process may take time as each passenger will have to be tested. Around 250 passengers and 18 crew members were onboard the Air India flight from the UK. The move came in the wake of a new strain of coronavirus emerging in the UK. Meanwhile, India has suspended all passenger flights from the UK till December 31. On December 20, PM Boris Johnson had said a new variant of Covid-19 was found in the UK.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:26Published
Fluctuating numbers of lorries stranded at Dover, Patel says [Video]

Home Secretary Priti Patel says there are approximately 650 lorries queuing on the M20 and 800 at Manston Airport following the travel and freight ban between the UK and France. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of downplaying these numbers during a Downing Street press conference on Monday, after he said there were only around 170 stranded lorries. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

Questions About the UK’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain, Answered [Video]

A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the UK and is causing worldwide panic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Doctor: New Coronavirus Strain 'Not Cause For Panic' [Video]

There is a new strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom that some health experts are saying is more contagious. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:16Published
Colorado Doctor Watching New COVID Strain Developing Across Europe [Video]

A new strain of the coronavirus is raising concerns in the United Kingdom and across Europe.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:20Published