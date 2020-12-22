Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NIH Creating Study Examining Pfizer Vaccine Reactions

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:31s - Published
NIH Creating Study Examining Pfizer Vaccine Reactions

NIH Creating Study Examining Pfizer Vaccine Reactions

The National Institutes of Health is looking at why some people are allergic to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What to Know About Allergic Reactions to the COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

What to Know About Allergic Reactions to the COVID-19 Vaccine

Here’s what you need to know about allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Hospital In Libertyville To Resume COVID Vaccinations After Temporary Pause When 4 Staffers Had Allergic Reactions [Video]

Hospital In Libertyville To Resume COVID Vaccinations After Temporary Pause When 4 Staffers Had Allergic Reactions

Pfizer vaccinations resume tomorrow at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, after the hospital suspended administering the vaccine Friday night when four employees had varying reactions...

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:10Published
In-Depth: Allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

In-Depth: Allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine

As Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls out to healthcare workers, at least four have had severe allergic reactions after getting the shot.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:10Published