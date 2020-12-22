Nicola Sturgeon issues warning that Covid-19 restrictions could increase

Indoor mixing will only be allowed on Christmas Day – and most of Scotlandwill be put into the highest level of lockdown from Boxing Day, NicolaSturgeon has announced. The Christmas “bubble” policy has been scaled back,with indoor household mixing only allowed on Christmas Day rather than thepreviously-announced five days.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40Published
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed nine infections of a new Covid strain have been identified in Scotland, all within the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.
While initial analysis suggests the new variant may have a faster growth rate and be more transmissible, Ms Sturgeon said further research was being undertaken by Public Health England. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn