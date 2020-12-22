Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon issues warning that Covid-19 restrictions could increase

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued a warning that the currentcoronavirus restrictions imposed could be increased if the infection rate doesnot come under control.


Nicola Sturgeon announces Boxing Day lockdown and festive travel ban [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon announces Boxing Day lockdown and festive travel ban

Indoor mixing will only be allowed on Christmas Day – and most of Scotlandwill be put into the highest level of lockdown from Boxing Day, NicolaSturgeon has announced. The Christmas “bubble” policy has been scaled back,with indoor household mixing only allowed on Christmas Day rather than thepreviously-announced five days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:40Published
Nicola Sturgeon admits drug death numbers ‘unacceptable’ as action vowed [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon admits drug death numbers ‘unacceptable’ as action vowed

Nicola Sturgeon has admitted more needs to be done to tackle drug deaths inScotland as her Government was accused of cutting rehabilitation services 'tothe bone'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Sturgeon confirms cases of new Covid strain in Scotland [Video]

Sturgeon confirms cases of new Covid strain in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed nine infections of a new Covid strain have been identified in Scotland, all within the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area. While initial analysis suggests the new variant may have a faster growth rate and be more transmissible, Ms Sturgeon said further research was being undertaken by Public Health England. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country [Video]

Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published

Nicola Sturgeon calls for caution as lockdown restrictions ease in parts of Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon calls for caution as lockdown restrictions ease in parts of Scotland

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged caution over the festive periodas lockdown restrictions eased in Scotland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Sturgeon ‘increasingly concerned’ about lack of clarity on Brexit [Video]

Sturgeon ‘increasingly concerned’ about lack of clarity on Brexit

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “deeply andincreasingly” concerned about the lack of clarity on arrangements after theBrexit transition period ends.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Coronavirus restrictions to be eased for majority of Scots [Video]

Coronavirus restrictions to be eased for majority of Scots

Cafes, restaurants, shops and hairdressers will be able to reopen in manyareas of Scotland from Friday and Saturday as coronavirus restrictions areeased. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published